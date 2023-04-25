Mid-Columbia Fire&Rescue, Position #3
Walter Denstedt
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Board of Directors?
I recently concluded a 30 year career as a Firefighter/Paramedic With MCF&R. Throughout my career I notice that the local community held a high level of respect and trust towards emergency responders. This positive attitude towards public service creates a conducive environment for driving progress. However, in order to further enhance the quality and speed of improvements, I believe that the board would benefit from receiving better and more comprehensive information that will enable them to give more effective directions.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
As someone who has worked on the front lines for over three decades, I possess valuable insights into what may or may not be beneficial for both the providers and end-users of our services. Through my experience, I have gained a deep understanding of the priorities that should be emphasized. I am also well-versed in the terminology used in the Fire and EMS service and can identify key factors that contribute to the success of emergency responders.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Currently, MCF&R is facing a significant challenge with high turnover rates, which is partially due to the growing shortage of paramedics in our region. To address this issue, some communities are actively competing to attract and retain paramedics, ensuring a high level of medical care for their patrons. However, some of the top decision-makers a MCF&R seem to hold the view that this challenge is not unique to The Dalles and thus there is no need to actively compete. As a board member, I would prioritize competing in the job market with the goal of attracting enough qualified paramedics to maintain the high level of service that our citizens deserve.
