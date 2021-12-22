The Columbia River Gorge celebrates the season as a mix of winter weather enveloped the region.

Hood River Christmas lights

Shoppers explore the offerings at Hood River Stationers, 213 Oak St., during holiday festivities in Hood River earlier in the season. Shopkeepers throughout the Gorge went all out this holiday season, with color and lights gracing many of our downtown core. 
Reindeer trio Ponderosa Odell

A trio of translucent Christmas deer work past a candy-cane fence line on Ponderosa Street in Odell. 
Foley Lakes pano

A glowing nativity scene occupies a gazebo amidst a host of Christmas decorations at Foley Lakes in The Dalles
Downtown Bingen looking East

Holiday lights reflect off wet pavement in downtown Bingen.
Holiday lights 2021 White Salmon

A White Salmon home on Center St is the only bright spot among falling snow.