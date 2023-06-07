LYLE — Lyle Lions members recently shared the club’s 2022 activities, projects and donations:
- Served 886 at the Lions Club breakfasts over the course of 11 months.
- Served 800 people at Senior Meals (32 meals averaging 25 guests).
- Gifted 30 students $25 gift cards for Christmas.
- Gave three $750 scholarships to high school students.
- Supported the Hood River fireworks show.
- Supported Lions Leader Dogs project.
- Paid for eye exams and glasses for five people.
- Sponsored the Twin Bridges Museum dinner.
- Hosted the Easter egg hunt for preK-3 grades, with bags for grades 4-5 in addition to every staff member.
- Eye exams for grades 1-5 (about 90 students).
- Provided firewood for a family in need.
- Bought groceries for someone in need twice.
- Collected used glasses, hearing aids and cell phones for those in need.
- The club building was used for drug and alcohol-free programs for students, five memorial services and numerous birthday, retirement and other celebrations. WAGAP additionally uses the parking lot to distribute food to those in need.
- Participated in Trunk or Treat.
In addition, the club refinished the Lyle school library, removing old books and changing the shelving to make room for new furniture. More than 100 volunteer hours went into the project, as well as $3,000 for furniture and supplies; there is an additional $1,200 in donations earmarked to purchase new books.
The club has received a grant to set up its building for an emergency shelter, with a new propane generator for heating and cooling.
Lyle Lions meets the first and third Monday of the month.
