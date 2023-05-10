breaking
Lockdown lifted at White Salmon schools
- Staff Report, Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Update, 2:30 p.m. — The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office has determined that there is no active threat and have cleared all buildings, district officials said in an announcement. "We will come out of lockdown at this time and buses will begin running their active routes," the announcement said.
A threat of an active shooter in the White Salmon Valley School District was called in to the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office earlier today, May 10, causing all White Salmon schools to go into lockdown.
District officials said in a Facebook announcement that the schools will remain in lockdown until law enforcement ends the lockdown. Buses will run when the district is released from lockdown.
Students can not be picked up, the district warned, as the entrances are blocked by law enforcement.
"There are deputies on site and we are in communication with the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office," said the announcement.
