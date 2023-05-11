Davis Kerr and Sierra Muenzer earned spots in this week’s Class 5A state golf tournaments with their performances this past week in regional play.
Muenzer shot 113-99 – 212 for 36 holes to finish in a tie for 13th at the girls Special District 1 regional tournament May 7-8 at Stone Creek Golf Course south of Oregon City. She earned a spot in the regional based on her play at the May 2 Northwest Oregon Conference district tourney at Charbonneau Golf & Country Club in Wilsonville.
Muenzer, a sophomore, was scheduled to play May 15-16 Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 5,416-yard Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks in the OSAA girls 5A state championship tourney.
Kerr also played at the boys regional tourney, but he was secured a spot at the state tourney when La Salle of the Northwest Oregon Conference qualified as a team.
Kerr, also a sophomore, was scheduled to play May 15-16 (Monday and Tuesday) at the par-72, 6,635-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell in the OSAA boys 5A state championship tourney. It is the fourth successive season Hood River has qualified either a boys individual or team for the state tourney.
Commented