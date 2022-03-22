ABERDEEN, WASH. — The International Mermaid Museum is holding its annual Mermaid Festival from Saturday, March 26 through Sunday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission during this week-long event.
In addition to the museum’s educational exhibits are a series of attractions for visitors of all ages. Una the Mermaid will be performing in her traveling tank on Saturdays and Sundays. Olive the Alchemist, founder of the Seattle Mermaid School, will preside on the mermaid throne every day of the festival. Each day at 4 p.m., she will offer a free hour-long class for aspiring mermaids of all ages that covers the topics of immersion, believability, mermaid physicality, and performer safety.
In the art tent, a host of artists and activities will be on hand for all visitors to enjoy. All day, every day, kids can participate in a Pirate’s Treasure Hunt in the gardens surrounding the museum with prizes for those who complete the puzzle and find the treasure. Jill Neal, Wild Women Art, will be signing and selling her creations April 1-2. Rebecca Corio will be signing and selling her book, “Storm of Passion” from her Men of Danger series on April 2 from 2-4 p.m. Members of the Portland Mermaid Pod’s Traveling Fanta Sea Cove will host a booth on April 2-3 and sell handmade mer wares and crafts.
Westport’s Aloha Alabama is bringing their festival food mobile for the week with poke and teriyaki bowls and shaved ice. Lumberjack Popcorn Company will be at the festival both weekends with kettle corn.
The International Mermaid Museum is a registered 501c3 non-profit dedicated to teaching ocean ecology from seashore to sea floor immersed in mermaid mythology uniting world oceanic cultures. The International Mermaid Museum is located on the grounds of Westport Winery Garden Resort, halfway between Aberdeen and Westport on the Washington Coast. For more information, visit www.MermaidMuseum.org.
