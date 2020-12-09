Monetary gifts also accepted, including online method
With a few adjustments, the Hood River Valley High School annual Christmas canned food drive is back again, through Dec. 18.
The “Can on the Moon” campaign accepts canned goods or monetary donations, with the financial goal of $10,000, according to Lindsy Weseman, HRVHS Leadership teacher.
All donations go to support the FISH food bank locations in Hood River County.
Canned goods can be donated at Rosauers and Safeway as well as at Mid-Valley Elementary School.
A drop-off donation is also held at the high school from 3:30-4:30 p.m., at the east entrance to the school, by the athletic entrance.
Canned goods, cash and or check can be dropped Tuesday through Thursday through Dec. 17.
Weseman said the students will be on hand for a contactless drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the same location.
“We are also doing an online donation where people can click on the ELC of their choice to give their donation to. This is helping us keep track of the money,” Weseman said.
Find it at mightycause.com/event/Hrvhsfish.
While most donations are expected to be monetary this year, Weseman and another teacher plan to distribute donated goods to FISH on Dec. 18. Donations to grocery stores are picked up by ELC (advisory period) teachers and the classes get points for those donations.
Weseman explained that, as a measure against COVID-19 spread, when students want to drop off donations they must identify their ELC teacher.
In addition, all Hood River Options Academy (HROA) students were given an “honorary” ELC teacher to help with their goal and will get any prizes that are awarded to that class.
Students are competing for class prizes — lunch gift cards, Bette’s Place cinnamon rolls, Rosauers donuts and Dutch Bros. gift cards.
School prizes, for increasing point totals, are:
- Half admission for first actual school activity;
- Teacher Doug Beardsley will ski down the mountain in a swimsuit in a snowstorm;
- Teacher Niko Yasui dyes his hair and shaves his eyebrows;
- A teacher “polar plunge”
- A teacher “hot pepper challenge”
- Weseman conducts daily counts and at the end of the week to chart who is in the top four spots.
