HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Board of Directors will vote whether to appoint Bill Newton as the interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year on Monday, July 24, in its meeting.
Newton will assume this position after Rich Polkinghorn resigned to serve as superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District.
The HRCSD Board of Directors developed and implemented a hiring process for the interim superintendent position that included internal and external applicants. The school board reviewed applications and selected a small group of finalists to participate in a series of interviews. Through that process, Newton was selected as the top candidate for the interim superintendent position.
Chrissy Reitz, board chair, said the board is excited to have Newton take the lead.
“The HRCSD Board of Directors was pleased to have more than 15 applicants for our open interim superintendent position,” Reitz said. “After a thorough process, which included interviews with four of the applicants, Bill was our unanimous choice.”
Reitz said the board was impressed with Newton’s extensive knowledge of HRCSD operations and programs. She said his passion for the Hood River County community, school district, schools, families, and most importantly, HRCSD students was evident to the board.
Newton said his vision is to continue to strive toward meeting the 2021-26 strategic goals while also focusing on efforts to address current challenges.
“I aim to build strong teams, encouraging and empowering members to achieve our goals by maximizing their intelligence and resourcefulness,” said Newton. “A growth mindset wins the day, always.”
Newton said connecting with students and families helps ensure voices are heard and are engaged in the work of improving access for all students.
“I have steeped myself in the journey of connecting with and understanding cultures different than mine because I truly believe diversity is a strength,” said Newton. “I am proud of this work, including efforts during my tenure in HRCSD to develop my equity lens and understanding my biases in order to keep an equitable mindset front and center when making decisions for all students.”
Newton has served as the curriculum and instruction executive director for HRCSD since the 2019-20 school year. He served as the principal at Westside Elementary School from 2012-2018. Prior to serving Hood River County School District, Newton worked in the Salem-Keizer Public Schools, including 14 years in school administration and three years as a fourth/fifth grade teacher. He also served as a sixth grade and math/science teacher for three years within Gresham-Barlow Public Schools. In addition to his support of public education in Oregon, Newton served as an elementary school principal for two years in Bolivia.
Newton earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Western Oregon State College (Monmouth). He earned a Master of Science in educational policy and foundations in administration from Portland State University (Portland). Newton earned his Oregon continuing administrative license from Portland State University.
HRCSD will begin a formal process for a permanent superintendent in October 2023.
