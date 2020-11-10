The Hood River Warming Shelter will be open every night in winter starting Nov. 16.
Hood River Shelter Services operates the shelter for unhoused residents, this year at a new location: Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.
The season runs through March 14, 2021. It is free and open to anyone in need of a night’s stay; dinner and breakfast are provided by local restaurants.
The shelter is a drug- and alcohol-free zone.
Hours are 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night; guests are required to arrive between 6-8 p.m. each night.
The shelter phone number is 541-399-2057 (during shelter hours).
Details at info@hoodrivercares.org and www.hoodrivercares.org.
Transportation to and from the shelter are provided by CAT, between Center For Living (CFL) on Woods Court in Hood River and the shelter.
Weekdays the bus will take guests from CFL at 6:10 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:20 p.m., and on weekends at 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Buses depart the shelter on weekdays at 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m. and 8 a.m., and on weekends at 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m.
