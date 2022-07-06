The History Museum of Hood River County will present the 12th edition of Cemetery Tales, a theatrical presentation about the lives of influential figures who make up the history of the Columbia River Gorge, in September.
“Back by popular demand, this year’s production will be a filmed video release, which allows for a broader audience to see Cemetery Tales, including the use of the video for educational purposes in schools and senior living facilities,” said Anna Goodwin, museum executive director.
“People, places and stories are the heart of a community,” said Goodwin. “We at The History Museum want to engage and serve by connecting everyone to our vibrant local history, and we need help to do that: Your ideas, as well as financial support.”
“Cemetery Tales is a fundraiser for The History Museum, as well as an important way to connect us with the community,” said Erica Roulier, Hood River County Heritage Council chair. “We can’t do this without help.
“This year’s production is underway and will include a diverse cast of people who have influenced our lives and brought us joy over the years,” she said. “Cemetery Tales 2021 won a silver Telly Award, so now, the team is going for gold.”
The 2021 video had an online viewership of more than 600 and was shared with seniors around the Gorge as well as used in eighth grade curriculum regarding World War II and Japanese American internment, Roulier said.
There are four sponsorship levels, ranging from $100-$1,000, which come with a variety of benefits. All sponsors receive free viewings of the video.
Donations are tax deductible; checks can be made payable to “Hood River County Heritage Council / Cemetery Tales.” For more information, contact the museum at 541-386-6772 or director@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
The museum is also looking for 2022 memberships and sponsors, again with a variety of benefits. These can be from businesses or individuals.
“The museum needs financial support to bring in more voices from all parts of our community, with a Latino Advisory Committee and Native American Advisory Committee, to collect stories and invite guest curators for exhibits,” Roulier said. “We also plan to create a mobile oral history recording system, so that anyone can record an interview with a friend or loved one and have their stories transcribed and added to our collection.
“We couldn’t do the work we do for Hood River County and beyond without the help of generous people like you,” she added. “Please consider investing in our mission to share our community’s stories and learn together.”
More information on becoming a member or sponsor can be found on the museum’s website, www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org, or by calling the number above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.