The Hood River Chamber of Commerce, doing business as Visit Hood River, has rallied in partnership with community stakeholders to bring a celebration of the season to the community this holiday season, despite a global pandemic.
Presenting sponsor Pacific Power, and supporting sponsors Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Jacobs, have made it possible to continue the tradition of holiday celebrations.
Shop Local. Start Early.
Locals and visitors can avoid crowded malls and keep holiday shopping local in charming Hood River. Experience locally sourced products, wine tasting, breweries, and shopping specials throughout the holiday season. Hood River’s merchants are stocked up; shop early and mid-week for special offers and best selection, Nov. 37 through Dec. 26.
For every $100 you spend at a locally owned business, $68 will stay in the community. Not ready to venture out? Check out Hood River’s eCommerce site, Hood River Marketplace at www.support.visithoodriver.com , featuring a variety of local picks and gift cards.
Share the Light — Thanksgiving Weekend
The festivities continue the week of Thanksgiving with the annual lighting of the trees along the charming streets of downtown Hood River. The “Share the Light” campaign highlights local businesses and organizations who wish to brighten up the community. Stores will be open on Black Friday with exclusive shopping specials through the weekend.
Holiday Kick-Off, and Fire Truck Parades Dec. 4
The return of the traditional Hood River Holidays parade and tree lighting have received a pandemic makeover. Thanks to the collaboration of our local fire departments, there will be three nights of lighted fire truck parades, each evening covering a different part of Hood River County. The first night of the parade will be Dec. 4, prior to the annual community holiday tree lighting. The virtual holiday tree lighting will give little ones and families a chance to count down the tree lighting from the safety of your homes. Parade starts at 5 p.m. (Note: The Chamber encourages residents to watch from home and avoid gathering in groups), with the virtual holiday tree lighting event at 7 p.m.
Check out the Columbia Gorge News’ Community Calendar, published weekly, for more holiday happenings, parade routes, dates and timing for all events and activities at business.visithoodriver.com/events.
•••
“State and local COVID-19 guidelines mandate the number of patrons and social distancing requirements at our indoor shopping, dining and event spaces,” said Ashley Huckaby May, interim director for Visit Hood River/Hood River Chamber. “Certainly the health and safety of our community comes first, but we are delighted to again provide many of our beloved holiday traditions.
“And remember, when considering online or out of town purchases, our local merchants need your support now more than ever,” Huckaby May said.
