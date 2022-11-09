HOOD RIVER — Straightline Orthodontics, 1002 10th St. Suite 2, has a goal of collecting 500 food items for FISH Food Bank. Beginning Nov. 17, bring non-perishable items to your next appointment, or drive up and give them a call/text at 541-716-5032, and they will come out to you. Each item brought in gets your name in a drawing.
“Let’s get the shelves stocked for the holidays and beyond!” said a press release.
•••
With the holiday season comes numerous opportunities to help local organizations and community members. To share yours, email Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com or call 541-386-1234 ext 109.
