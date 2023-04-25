Hood River County School District, Position #1
Chrissy Reitz
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
My inspiration remains the same as the first time I ran: To do my part to ensure that every single child in our county receives an education that will allow them to grow, succeed, and continue on the path they choose. It has been a privilege to serve on the HRCSD Board of Directors for the last eight years. I am so proud of our community’s tradition of supporting our public schools, a tradition I feel I’ve continued to uphold during my tenure. I am dedicated to continuing to expand opportunities for our kids.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
Beyond my experiences across the last eight years as a school board member, I bring 14 years as a mom of children in our district, of being a SMART Reading program volunteer, of starting the Gorge Kids Triathlon with other dedicated teammates. I bring a seasoned eye to our district’s finances, academic programs, and operations. I bring a strong understanding of the fiduciary responsibilities of the position and a comprehensive knowledge of the local and state policies that govern public schools. Most of all, I bring over two decades as an engaged and proud resident of Hood River County.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
The pandemic created all kinds of challenges — from trauma for kids, to anger amongst neighbors, to increased violence. We need to support healing for our children while also doing everything we can to ensure their safety and well-being. Through creative programs like the Options Academy, career-technical and college prep classes and expanding mental health supports, our kids get the education they deserve in a way that promotes their individual growth.
HRCSD has recently experienced decreases in student enrollment. As enrollment declines, so does funding. We must be strong financial stewards while also offering enriching programs and retaining our exceptional staff.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of some curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
We have rigorous board policies that govern how curriculum is chosen. And, in my experience, we have truly excellent administrators, teachers and support staff who balance research, best practices and the required state standards in recommending thoughtful and academically-stimulating curricula.
When a new curriculum is considered, the board has required opportunities for parent input through the selection process. I always urge individuals to get involved. I have personally served on several curriculum committees and have experienced the commitment, thoughtfulness, knowledge and passion our teams bring to the important task of picking the right materials for our students.
