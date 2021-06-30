As the Independence Day holiday approaches, Hood River County School District (HRCSD) reminds community members that fireworks are not allowed on school grounds.
Fireworks cause safety concerns, potentially damage property, and are a nuisance to neighboring property owners. The City of Hood River approved an emergency declaration, banning fireworks due to drought and fire hazard weather. Hood River County commissioners will consider a similar declaration this week.
The school district thanks community members for helping keep the community safe and protect school district property to ensure students have a safe and clean place to learn, said a press release.
