Valley View Drive

Residents on Columbia View Heights watch as a fire grows to the south. The fire was reported late Thursday afternoon on Valley View Drive, located on the southeast edge of The Dalles and at the right side of the photograph. As of 4:30 p.m. Highway 197 was closed to traffic as the fire was reported to have crossed the highway south of the city.

The Valley View Fire was reported late Thursday afternoon on Valley View Drive, located on the southeast edge of The Dalles and at the right side of the photograph. Highway 197 was closed to traffic as the fire approached the highway south of the city.

Evacuations ordered at 4:45 p.m. by the Wasco County Sheriff:

Valley View Fire update

Level 3 Evacuation for Valley View, Old Dufur Rd to 13th/st intersection, and Benson Rd.

Level 3 Go Evacuation Notice for 197/5 mile intersection to 5 mile/Benson Intersection

Level 2 Get Set all of Lambert Street