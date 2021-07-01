The Valley View Fire was reported late Thursday afternoon on Valley View Drive, located on the southeast edge of The Dalles and at the right side of the photograph. Highway 197 was closed to traffic as the fire approached the highway south of the city.
Evacuations ordered at 4:45 p.m. by the Wasco County Sheriff:
Valley View Fire update
Level 3 Evacuation for Valley View, Old Dufur Rd to 13th/st intersection, and Benson Rd.
Level 3 Go Evacuation Notice for 197/5 mile intersection to 5 mile/Benson Intersection
Level 2 Get Set all of Lambert Street
Commented