CORVALLIS — Oregon State Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to students and residents in several Oregon counties. Oregon State Credit Union continues to make financial education a priority by providing students at 23 schools and their communities with free access through Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the convenience of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
Both Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School in the Hood River County School District are participating, as are middle school students at Mosier Community School.
Through the Banzai online courses, users try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at oregonstatecu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
Oregon State Credit Union is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources.
“We have already seen incredible positive response from students and teachers, and we’re getting the same enthusiasm as we introduce Banzai resources to our members and our own employees,” said Peter Walker, VP of organizational development at Oregon State Credit Union.
After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.
Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit oregonstatecu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org.
