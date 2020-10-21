Fill Your Pantry is back for its sixth year on Nov. 8, with far less of the face-to-face communal aspect to the fall tradition, but with just as much of the bounty.
Fill Your Pantry, at Rockford Grange on Barrett Drive southwest of Hood River, provides Gorge residents with a chance to celebrate the harvest and stock up on storable food products grown by local farmers.
Be it beans, bratwurst, broccoli, Bosc pears or blackberry honey, the same range of goods will be available. Buyers can shop in bulk for locally grown produce, meats, grains, cheeses, herbs, mushrooms, and more — all while supporting local food businesses and the grange.
This year’s market will look a bit different as organizers worked to find a format that can still safely connect the local community with the abundance of locally grown products. The market will be only through online pre-orders, through Nov. 1. Pickup will be Nov. 8, noon to 4 p.m. at the Rockford lot.
Set up an account and browse the product list and fill a cart with products from a variety of vendors at hoodriverfyp.localfoodmarketplace.com.
