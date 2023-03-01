In 2022, farmers markets across the Gorge grossed more than $1.4 million in sales for local farmers, food producers and small business owners. Local farmers market sales have increased 52% from 2020.
Farmers market managers from around the Gorge are gearing up for another successful season in 2023 — vendor applications are now available for local farmers, food producers, artisans and makers to sell their wares through these essential direct to consumer outlets.
Farmers markets provide a relatively low-barrier, low-cost entry point for farms and food businesses to offer their products and help to incubate new businesses. As a direct-to-consumer outlet, farmers markets allow farmers and food businesses to retain a higher portion of sales. On average, farmers make 72% more when you buy direct. Selling through farmers markets also provides a new vendor with the ability to easily connect with customers and get feedback about their products.
Additionally, the network of other vendors and knowledgeable market staff can support new vendors seeking access to local resources and community. 53% of vendors at Gorge Grown Farmers Markets- Hood River Farmers Market, White Salmon Farmers Market and Mercado del Valle- are new businesses, operating for 10 years or less.
Amongst some of the new vendors to join the White Salmon Farmers Market in 2022 were Shruti and Jacob Larson. The two have a non-certified organic family farm called The Gathering: Farmed & Forgaged located in Husum, WA.
“There’s a steep learning curve to being a first year farmer….the market team and fellow vendors were only too willing to offer sound advice, resources, mentorship and encouragement. That’s gold to a new farmer,” said Shruti Larson.
The Gathering broke ground and planted a market garden featuring 20 diverse crops on ⅓ acre in early spring 2022. When asked how the farmers market helped their business grow, Shruti described how they were able to create a strong community presence and loyal customer base through the market. “Several customers have signed up to join our weekly harvest box service for the 2023 season, which helps create better cash flow and financial stability for our business,” they said.
Farmers markets can be especially important to business owners with limited access to capital. Historically this has included Black, Hispanic or Latino/a, Asian or Pacific Islander, American Indian or Native Alaskan communities and women. 70% of businesses at Gorge Grown Farmers Markets are owned or co-owned by women and 30% are owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs.
In Odell, Mercado del Valle Coordinator Yeli Boots sees the farmers market as a resource to inspire female and Hispanic or Latino/a entrepreneurs. “The culture that the market creates is amazing. All our vendors are women and nearly all are Hispanic or Latino/a. Mercado provides services and resources for this community that are not always readily accessible”.
Farmers markets are an opportunity for vendors and customers from different backgrounds and experiences to come together over local food and handmade products.
Ibtissam and Salman of Sister’s Cooking joined the Hood River Farmers Market in 2021. “Selling our traditional Lebanese foods at the market gives us an opportunity to actually meet our customers, hear what they like and answer questions about our food. We can even teach them how to pronounce the product’s name at home in Lebanon,” said Ibtissam.
By joining the market, Ibtissam, Salman and Houssein of Sister’s Cooking have started to form connections and build friendships with neighbors, customers and vendors. “We’re grateful for the support and enthusiasm we received as we developed a long held dream to sell food we love to make,” said Ibtissam.
As a vital resource for entrepreneurs, Gorge Grown Farmers Markets have been an established launching point for new businesses since 2006. The newest example is Édeske Patisserie, a dessert boutique serving fine European inspired pastries and chocolates. Tamara and James Biscardi joined Hood River Farmers Market in spring of 2022. This spring, they’ll be opening a brick and mortar shop in downtown Hood River.
“Our experience with the farmers market last year was one that certainly helped us to figure out the viability of our products and our business,” said Biscardi. Selling at the farmers market allowed them to keep costs low while growing their business. Tamara, trained in Dutch pastry and a master of chocolate, worked out of the Columbia Gorge Community College’s commissary kitchen in The Dalles during the 2022 farmers market season. Together, James and Tamara worked with the Small Business Development Center and Mid Columbia Economic Development District to grow their business and ultimately find a storefront in Hood River.
“Taking the next steps with our own brick and mortar is huge and definitely scary but we feel that with the support of our local community that we were able to gather and grow through the Hood River Farmers Market, we can keep the momentum going”, says Tamara and James, “and we can continue to provide our community with excellent products as well as continue to support our local farmers and hire employees to help us grow”.
As one business outgrows a farmers market, new opportunities arise for others. Farmers markets from around the Gorge are seeking new farm, food and artisan vendors. Now’s the time for budding farmers, food makers, and artisans to think about joining the movement of thriving farmers markets in the Gorge.
