Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Music at Thunder Island Brewing

601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

Aug. 16, 6 p.m. — Chasing Ebenezer at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show

Aug. 17, 11 a.m. — Yard Games and Live Music, free

Aug. 18, 6 p.m. — Friday Night Funk Party, live music, performance by the Unicycling Unicorn at 7 p.m.

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

Aug. 16, 7 p.m. — Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis and Melissa Carper, $20 cover

Aug. 17, 7 p.m. — Smith & Tegio, $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — Songwriters in the Round, free show

Aug. 19, 7 p.m. — Ural Thomas & The Pain, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

Music at 64oz Taphouse

208 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 16, 7 p.m. — Timothy James, $5 cover

Wasco County Fair

81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley

Aug. 17-20, 9 a.m. — Wasco County Fair and Rodeo, entry is $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for those 6-12, 5 and under get in free

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 17, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show

Aug. 18, 6 p.m. — Squrl concert, Joel Astley Band, free

Aug. 20, 3 p.m. — Dan Boller and Jose Maya, free show

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. — Hillstomp with J. Graves, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after

Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m. — Johnny Franco “The Professional Entertainer” with Mike Coykendall, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; maker marketplace upstairs

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

Aug. 17, 5 p.m. — Weekly jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room, free

Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series

240 SW First St., Stevenson

Aug. 17, 6 p.m. — County Line, free

Live Music at MoCo

904 Second Ave., Mosier

Aug. 18, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & The Woods, free show

Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free show

Live Music at Jacob Williams Winery

3 Avery Road, Wishram

Aug. 19, 1 p.m. — Megan Alder, free show

Live Music at Hawkins Cellars

10401 Cook Underwood Road, Underwood

Aug. 19, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour Music featuring Al Hare, free

Summer Concerts on the Lawn

40 South Heimrich St., Dufur

Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. — Kendall Lujan at The Balch Hotel, free

Summer of Hope Fundraiser

4050 Central Vale Drive, Hood River

Aug. 19, 6 p.m. — SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center hosts their dinner and live music benefit, $60 per person

Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s

130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson

Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free

Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Dune Laila, free show

Music at Mt. Hood Meadows

14040 OR-35, Mt. Hood

Aug. 20, 2:30 p.m. — Megan Alder, free show

Ferment Brewing Concert Series

403 Portway Ave., Hood River

Aug. 20, 6 p.m. — DJ Brazil, free show