A Troutdale man alerted Oregon State Police about a dead and dumped dear on Herman Creek Road near Cascade Locks on Nov. 12.
At 9 a.m., Trooper Brent Ocheskey met the reporting party who showed him the deer, which had been stripped of meat and dumped over a steep rock embankment to attempt concealment. In addition to the carcass, a three-by-three buck head was located with the carcass. Due to the freshness of the carcass and its location, it is believed that the buck was poached in the Hood Unit and dumped recently, according to Ocheskey.
No suspects have been identified and the case is under investigation.
Commented