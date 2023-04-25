Dufur School District #29, Position #2 -
Tim Fain
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
I have a 4th grader and an 8th grader that attend the Dufur School. They have since preschool. I’ve volunteered at the school since moving to Dufur in 2007 in various ways. I announce the sporting events. I have helped with technology and sound. I was inspired to run for school board because I see a need to bridge the gap between policy and people. I desire more communication, transparency and dialogue.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
My formal education is in literary interpretation. I believe I can bring that skill to the school board policy making. Policies have intended and unintended consequences. My desire is to bring more dialogue, public input, and the ability for district voters to easily know what specific policies mean for the district in an understandable way.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
The biggest issue facing schools is the divide between state policy and local policy. I believe that local policy that meets the needs of the local community is incredibly important. I will value local voices concerning issues as they are the ones who vote for the local board.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of some curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
In the Dufur School District I have trust in our teachers to teach what is appropriate. As a parent I have never had an issue that wasn’t able to be resolved at the local level. If I were to get the position my goal would be to have a servant-leader attitude as opposed to having an agenda. We can work together in order to have a cohesive plan with open communication about the curriculum that would best serve the Dufur School District. Website: tim4dsd2.com
