A two-day free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering both walk-in and drive-through vaccinations is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., this coming Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at 523 E. Third St., across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware and Grinders Coffee, in downtown The Dalles.
No appointment is needed, and everyone ages 5 and up is eligible for a vaccine.
No insurance or ID is required.
Offered are the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, online at www.ncphd.org or on Facebook.
