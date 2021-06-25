As high summer temperatures enter the region, our houseless and most vulnerable community members are at extreme risk of heat and sun exposure that threatens their health and well-being. In response, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) has partnered with the City of Hood River, St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, Hood River Shelter Services, the City of Hood River, Hood River County Emergency Management, Hood River Public Health, Columbia Area Transit, and LINK Public Transit to offer Cooling Centers options and transportation for our community members who are experiencing unsheltered houselessness. Below are Cooling Center locations and transportation information that can help assist in accessing Cooling Centers in the region:
Hood River County Cooling Center
Hood River Fire Station Community Room (located behind the Hood River Aquatic Center), 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River
Contact Phone: 541-965-8533
Hours of operation:
• Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Sunday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Monday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wasco County and Sherman County
St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, 315 W. Third St., The Dalles
Contact Phone: 541-980-0855
Hours of operation:
• Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Sunday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Monday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Transportation to and from cooling centers will be offered by Columbia Area Transit (CAT) in accordance with the CAT Bus and Trolley schedules linked below:
Hood River Transportation Options
The Dalles Transportation Options
Weekday and Weekend CAT Bus Schedule
LINK Public Transit Schedule or call for a Dial-A-Ride, 541-296-7595 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $1.50.
Additional Information
Guests of the Cooling Centers will be required to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and face covering requirements. All guest will be required to wear a face covering when inside the Cooling Centers in addition to maintaining social distancing and utilizing hand washing and sanitation options as necessary. Additional rules may be implemented at each Cooling Center site.
