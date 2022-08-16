This summer the Hood River County Library District welcomes people wishing to avoid brutally hot days at the Hood River and Cascade Locks libraries.
The libraries will act as cooling shelters. People coming to get out of the heat will get air conditioning, access to water, and lots of comfortable places to sit down and rest, said a press release.
The Hood River Library is open as a cooling shelter during its regular open hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cascade Locks Library is open as a cooling shelter during regular open hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Parkdale Library will be open as a cooling shelter later this summer.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
