BINGEN — Keeping children warm in cold weather is a goal of local winter clothing drives throughout the region. Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has partnered with the efforts of Coats for Kids and Skyline Health’s Winter Outerwear Drive to keep kids safe.
Catherine Loke, an Insitu employee, has been organizing the Coats for Kids program since 2017 when she offered to step in for volunteers who were retiring after many years of service. Insitu sponsors her volunteer time, helps with marketing the program, and donated $1,500 this year to support the effort.
Together with WAGAP in Washington and The Next Door in Oregon, Loke works with local school districts to get winter gear to children in need. They distributed 180 coats last year, and demand is high again this year.
“It is a basic need for kids to have a warm coat to wear, especially where we live,” Loke said. “In addition to being comfortable and safe, we want kids to be able to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities throughout the winter.”
The program runs annually from October to January, but Loke aims to get most coats out the door before children leave school for winter break.
New coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and winter boots of all children’s sizes are welcome. Like-new items that are in excellent condition are also welcome. Tax-deductible donations are accepted online at www.wagap.org/donate. Donors should select “Coats for Kids” in the drop-down menu to designate the fund’s use.
Drop boxes are available in Bingen at the Insitu Eagle Point Lobby and WAGAP’s main office. In White Salmon, donors can drop items at Whitson Elementary School, Henkle Middle School, Columbia High School, and Harvest Market. In Hood River, donors can take winter items to the fourth floor lobby of Insitu’s Waucoma Building and to The Next Door.
•••
Separately, Skyline Health hosts a Winter Outerwear Drive with a donation bin in its front lobby in White Salmon throughout December. Debi Budnick, Skyline’s outreach coordinator, said they collect new and lightly used coats, fleece, snow pants, hats, boots, and gloves.
The team at Skyline works with the WAGAP Food Bank in Bingen, where winter clothing items are distributed to clients for free as needed. Budnick says they accept both children and adult sizes.
Janeal Booren, WAGAP’s Nutrition Programs director, said winter clothing drives are a community effort. In addition to Coats for Kids and the Skyline’s Drive, local groups such as the Mt. Adams Elks and individual donors also make hats and scarves to share. Booren’s staff distribute them throughout the Food Bank locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, Stevenson, and the Mobile Food Bank, which travels to more rural areas throughout Klickitat and Skamania counties.
To volunteer for winter clothing drives or other WAGAP programs, go to www.wagap.org/volunteer to express your interest and provide contact information. For general information, email info@wagap.org.
•••
