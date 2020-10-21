City of the Dalles is still taking applications for a pilot program to rehabilitate deteriorated sidewalks.
Property owners in the city are responsible for keeping sidewalks next to their properties in good repair and a safe condition. The 50/50 Sidewalk Rehabilitation Pilot Program will provide financial assistance to property owners to meet that responsibility, according to a press release from the department of public works.
The city is considering applications for the rehabilitation or replacement of existing sidewalks. The pilot program will focus on sidewalks located in residential areas. Applicants for this program must be the property owner.
A City of The Dalles contractor will work within city engineering and Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The city will make all arrangements for design, construction, permits and traffic controls. The contractor will be selected through a competitive bidding process. Work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.
The city will accept applications until Nov. 18. Applications will then be prioritized to provide the greatest benefit to the community within the limited funding available. The homeowner must pay half the cost before the project can be scheduled.
Homeowners can download an application from the City website at thedalles.org/publicworksdocs. Those without access to the internet can call 541-296-5401 and request a paper copy.
