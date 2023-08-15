HOOD RIVER — During the annual Families in the Park concert series, held every Thursday in August at Jackson Park, you’ll see a special table set up to help those needing food assistance.
Cardinal Glass has teamed up with FISH Food Bank to collect donations, both food and monetary.
FISH has seen record numbers of people in need of food assistance this summer and in mid-July had to turn families away due to empty shelves. Though Oregon Food Bank donates canned goods with the exception of proteins at this time of year, resources are spread thin — FISH serves Mosier, Cascade Locks and Parkdale in addition to its Hood River site.
“Cardinal saw their plea for help on their Facebook account and devised the idea of hosting a table at Families in the Park, an idea we pursued for the opportunity to get everyone involved in supporting this huge community resource,” said Nikkita Paulson, Cardinal quality assurance specialist who is acting as point person for the project. “The Cardinal Community Engagement Committee is grateful for the opportunity to assist our community and grateful to you for your assistance in making this happen.”
Cardinal additionally matches the first $1,000 donated every week, up to $5,000 this month.
While all donations are appreciated, here is a list of the most critical items FISH routinely runs out of:
- Low sugar cereal/oatmeal
- Masa (5-pound bags) and other culturally appropriate foods like Mole, canned jalapeños and salsa
- Vegetable / olive oil
- Crackers
- Non-refrigerated, shelf stable alternatives to dairy milk (almond, oat, soy)
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Rice
- Canned tuna, salmon and chicken
To donate, see the booth at Families in the Park, or visit www.fish-food-bank.com.
