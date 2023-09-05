HOOD RIVER — The inaugural Bodily Autonomy Festival is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2-8 p.m. at The Ruins, located at 13 Railroad St., Hood River.
“This unique festival aims to celebrate and raise awareness about a diverse spectrum of reproductive support resources available in the Columbia River Gorge,” said a press release. There will be an array of activities and entertainment suitable for all ages.
Some of those activities include reproductive health organizations, local artisans, team trivia, live music and food.
Proceeds from the festival, collected through donations of any size, will be directed towards supporting two remarkable organizations: The Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the Cascades Abortion Support Collective.
For more information and inquiries, contact GorgeBAF@gmail.com.
