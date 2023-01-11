In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and Washington is waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees on Jan. 16.
“The BLM invites the public to visit the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said a BLM press release.
Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as visitor centers, picnic/day use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged. Expanded amenity fees and other fees, like group day use, overnight camping, cabin rentals, and individual special recreation permits will remain in effect unless the authorized officer determines it is appropriate to waive them.
In 2023, BLM will waive fees for visitors on:
• Jan. 16 (Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.)
• Feb. 20 (Washington’s Birthday)
• June 19 (Juneteenth National Independence Day)
• Aug. 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)
• Sept. 30 (National Public Lands Day)
• Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)
For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.
Be prepared
Before recreating this winter on public lands:
• Know before you go. Check with local offices for current conditions, including closures and travel restrictions.
• Make sure tires have adequate traction for road conditions.
• Ensure that a friend or family member is aware of your adventure plans.
• Ensure you have the 10 essentials before venturing out: navigation tools (map, GPS, personal locator beacon), headlamp, sun protection (sunglasses and sunscreen, especially against snow glare!), first aid kit, knife/gear repair kit, fire essentials (fire starter, matches, lighter, etc.), shelter (i.e., an emergency blanket that folds up extremely small), extra food, extra water (beyond the minimum expectation), and extra clothes (layer up).
