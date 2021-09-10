UPDATED 09/10/2021 3:50 p.m. to include two cases at The Dalles Middle School
Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, schools in Wasco and Sherman counties reported 19 cases of COVID-19. School-based cases can be reported among students, staff or volunteers. None were due to transmission in the school setting, according to a press release from North Central Public Health District (NCPHD).
“It’s been outside cases,” said Janelle Sandoz, RN, NCPHD school liaison for COVID-19.
“It tells me that the mitigation efforts that have been in place at schools such as mask use, physical distancing, HEPA filters and good ventilation are working,” Sandoz said. “It’s just basically been from household spread or community spread.”
Reported were 4 cases at Sherman County School; 3 at Dufur School; 1 at South Wasco County School District in Maupin; 1 at Riverbend Community School; 3 at Dry Hollow Elementary; 3 at The Dalles Middle School; 2 at The Dalles High School and three at Colonel Wright Elementary.
Chenowith Elementary has not had any cases during this timeframe but has students out on quarantine related to cases outside the school.
