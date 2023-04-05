HOOD RIVER — Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway announce the annual Antique Auto Tour, to be held July 8 from Hood River to Rowena Crest in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
“This is a rare opportunity for antique vehicles and their occupants to ‘live in the past,’” said a press release.
The tour begins and ends at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River. It will proceed through Hood River to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead just east of the city, then drive along the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, through the Mosier Twin Tunnels, through Mosier to Rowena Crest and return to WAAAM.
“The purpose for this tour is to allow people that cannot walk to the Mosier Twin Tunnels an opportunity to experience them, so owners of vehicles willing to take passengers are encouraged to register,” said a press release.
Vehicles c. 1949 and earlier may participate, with a maximum of 80 total vehicles participating. Registration deadline June 30; preregister at www.gorgeride.eventbrite.com or HCRH.org.
Antique vehicle owners can register by sending a completed registration form to Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway, P.O. Box 50, Bridal Veil, OR 97010 or email to FHCRH@comcast.net. Potential passengers should also contact the Friends.
The Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway support the restoration and reconnection of the historic highway through the Columbia River Gorge.
Commented