On Sept. 13 the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a female entrapped in Wind River, north of Carson, Washington. Personnel from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and Skamania County Emergency Medical Services were the first responders on scene to facilitate rescue efforts. Due to the conditions, additional resources from the Region 4 Technical Rescue Team and Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, along with search and rescue personnel from Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, were requested. Despite an incredible response from all involved, the 31-year-old female, who was conducting a summer steelhead survey as a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, was recovered, deceased.
“This was a tragic accident and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is mournful for the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers,” states Sheriff Summer Scheyer. “I want to extend my utmost gratitude to all of the personnel who responded and assisted our agency in the recovery efforts.”
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a full investigation of the incident and has determined it was accidental in nature.
