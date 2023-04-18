Eleazar Reyes
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
I feel very passionate about public transit. I worked for CAT transit in the past and I saw the impact the transit has on our elderly community. I would pick up members of out elderly community and take them to much needed medical appointments and visits. I also remember working with our houseless community as well, and allowing them to get around town and also just to warm up a bit or cool off while on the bus. I have met some wonderful people and have impacted there lives with public transit. I feel that being a board member will continue to have that lasting effect and lend help out to whoever needs through the decisions made on the board.
2. What do you hope to bring to the board?
I hope to bring fun and excitement to the board and also help impact the direction public transit in Hood River is going, with the impact of less cars on the road and helping our community enjoy our community from one end to the other through public transit.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
I feel the biggest issues going forward today is that there is some individuals that do not believe public transit has its benefits or impacts our community positively. Some say its for the poor or just for houseless to move around our city. I plan on opening up awareness of all the good public transit has on our community, from allowing our elderly community to navigate to much needed medical appointments, helping our houseless community, limiting amount of vehicles on the road.
