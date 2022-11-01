Q What makes you the best choice to fill a seat on the Hood River’s City Council?
I believe that I have gained the informed perspective required of an effective City Councilor through my experience as a community organizer, appointee to multiple city advisory committees and as an active City of Hood River Planning Commissioner. I’ve proudly served on the Board of Directors of Livable Hood River, an organization that has focused on the key issues facing livability in Hood River, since 2016. I own a home in the Heights with my wife and 2 children who attend May Street Elementary and Windsong Children’s House. I am extremely active in the local music community playing in Antonyms and Greenneck Daredevils. I agree with the majority Hood River residents and business owners by assigning great importance to affordable housing projects, improvements in public and alternative transportation, and improvements in community outreach and involvement. I respect and consider the opinions and ideas of all Hood River residents.
Q What projects should be at the top of the City’s priority list?
Affordable Housing, Transportation and Community Outreach are 3 primary areas of my platform as a candidate. I believe that the critical projects identified in the 2022 Council goals will also be applicable in 2023. The 780 Rand Road Development, the Heights Streetscape, the Westside Urban Renewal District, Affordable Housing Production Strategy and Communication with Community strategy are all in line with the priorities that I identify as critical for Hood River. The focus on development of projects that promote the creation of affordable housing must continue. 780 Rand Road is a critical development that is delayed until 2023 and will require City resources to improve the prospects for securing essential LIFT funding. The Heights Streetscape plan focuses partly on critical cycling infrastructure that I support in the Heights where my family and I reside. The urban renewal of the Westside must now be a focus after formation of the district.
Q How should Hood River address the homeless problem in the city?
The City has been dedicated to providing and continuously improving services for the unhoused in our community and I wholeheartedly support the efforts to date as well as current future plans. The City has an incredible partner in the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC). The warming shelter program now managed by MCCAC must receive support to evolve into year-round shelters. We must also continue to support their efforts related to housing assistance aiming to remove impediments to the rehousing process. The outreach to the unhoused community funded by grants that the City utilized in 2021 serves as a great example of how the City has worked smartly. Mayor Kate McBride has been working with other Oregon mayors to shape legislation to adequately fund initiatives to assist the unhoused. The City Council has provided representation in regional initiatives, as well. I look forward to contributing to their efforts in 2023.
Q How can Hood River fill the needs of locals, while also continuing to attract tourists to spur the economy?
The needs of locals and of tourists are not mutually exclusive. The elements that comprise a positive visitor experience are the same elements that impact the overall livability of our city. The majority of the City resources are dedicated to providing basic services that address public safety, roads, sewers, parking, etc. The City cannot be solely responsible for the destination management of Hood River. Therefore, to ensure that the negative aspects of overtourism do not overwhelm the City, we must continue to nurture and further develop partnerships within the multiple sectors of the tourism industry in Hood River to promote destination management in tandem with destination marketing. Furthermore, we need to promote workforce and affordable housing projects and initiatives to ensure that our existing tourism industry workers can afford to live in Hood River, and that future tourism growth attracts and accommodates workers in this sector.
Q What area do you believe Hood River needs to improve the most and why?
I believe that much of our community and current City Council would with agree with me in stating that increasing affordable housing development is the primary area requiring improvement in Hood River. The Affordable Housing Strategy that was adopted in May 2022 by Resolution No. 2022-06, points out that “43% of the renters in Hood River are cost burdened.” It also states, “employers struggle to attract and retain workers because of housing costs and the general scarcity of rental and ownership housing.” The unhoused in our community have little or no options for rehousing despite assistance. The Affordable Housing Strategy identifies the actions to be taken by the City in the next 5 years to address the affordable housing needs of Hood River. I look forwarding to continuing to further the efforts of the Council to remove impediments to the development of affordable housing in Hood River.
Q Will you accept the final results once all the votes are tallied?
Yes, I feel proud to be a voter in the State of Oregon where universal mail voting was first adopted in the U.S. Free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy, and I would never contribute to the attempts being made to undermine the principals of our democracy simply because I am unhappy with the result of a free and fair election. I have the upmost respect for my fellow candidates, and they will have my full support should I not be one of the Top 3.
Commented