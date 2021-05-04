Don Moore
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Wy'East Rural Fire Protection District board?
Last July volunteers from the Wy’East Fire District responded to my home to assist me for a medical emergency. My family and I are grateful for their quick response and professionalism in that time of need.
When the opening for the director positions was brought to my attention, I thought this was a good opportunity for community service and support the people who had helped me.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I grew up in Hood River and graduated from Hood River High School 1970. Enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served until 1977. Returning to Hood River 1978 I joined the family business, Moore Heating Service until 1990 when we merged with Carson Oil Company of Portland where I remained until my retirement in 2017.
I was an active member of the Hood River Fire Dept. as a Firefighter/EMT and Company Officer over 12 plus years. In 1999 My wife and I moved from Hood River to Odell.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My intentions are to work with the other directors to provide Chief Borton and members of the fire district with the backup and resources needed to provide the protection the residents and business deserve.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
I have no preconceived changes in mind.
