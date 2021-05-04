Dick Virk
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Wy'East Rural Fire Protection District board?
I have really enjoyed working with EMTs and paramedics in the valley and would like to stay involved with the EMS/Fire community.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I work as an ER physician at Providence Hood River Memorial since 1990. Hood River County EMS medical director from 1995-2019. I live in the north end of Pine Grove just outside Hood River city limits.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priority is to make sure there is adequate fire and EMS coverage for the residents of the district. I believe I can work well with Chief Borton and the other members of the board and will also be very open to listening to the people of the district.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
As with all public entities , finding solutions to volunteer and funding shortfalls will be a must.
Commented