Debbie Dennis
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
What inspired me to run for this position are three key factors:
• New aquatic center/community center — I am passionate about our community getting a new aquatic center/expanded community center, and I would love to play an active role in the planning of that facility to ensure its success.
• Consolidating all Hood River Parks under the Parks District — I’m encouraged by the conversations happening around consolidating parks under the Parks District and restructuring to accommodate this change. I have been a supporter of this idea for some time and would love to be a part of seeing these changes come to fruition. I believe most of the issues that have arisen with Barrett Park and the Westside property have come down to inadequate planning. As a member of the board, I would work to ensure that all parks projects are appropriately planned and executed.
• Providing expanded youth programming opportunities — I’m excited about the potential for expanded youth programming opportunities in Hood River. I see the forward progress in hiring a recreation supervisor as a significant step forward in this regard. I believe that investing in our youth is an investment in the future of our community, and I am committed to providing them the tools and resources they need to succeed.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
As a sports marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience, I have a deep understanding of how to build and execute marketing plans that drive results. I have managed major sports sponsorships, developed marketing plans and planned successful events for large organizations including NASCAR.
Since moving to Hood River, I have continued to hone my skills as a marketing consultant for Nike Vision and as the owner of Riverhood Rentals, an event equipment rental business serving the Gorge. In these roles, I have gained extensive project management experience and have a keen understanding of how to manage complex project plans, including budgeting, scheduling and vendor management.
I understand the board will need to work hard to market their future development plans to the community, accurately communicate their priorities and persuade voters to support upcoming ballot initiatives. As someone with extensive experience in strategic planning and marketing, I can help the board to build and execute effective marketing plans that drive community engagement and support.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
One of the biggest issues facing the Hood River Parks District is the need to build a new pool/community center. This is a major undertaking that will require significant strategic and financial planning to ensure its success. We will need to work together as a community to build support for this project and to effectively communicate the financial need to district voters. As someone with experience in strategic planning and marketing, I believe I can help tackle this issue by working with the board to develop a comprehensive marketing and communications plan with a detailed explanation of the financial investment required to make it a reality. In addition, we will need to work hard to build community support for this project. As a community organizer, I have experience bringing people together around shared goals and can help the board to form connections with key community stakeholders who can help us achieve our goals.
Commented