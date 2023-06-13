Bee activity at the hives maintained by the Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association in the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension grounds will be buzzing with activity at the Garden Gathering on June 17, presented by Central Gorge Master Gardeners. In addition to the Learning Garden, Central Gorge Master Gardeners also design, maintain and teach at the The Water Wise Garden at the Hood River County Library, FISH Food Bank Garden at Spirit of Grace Church, and Parkdale Memorial Garden at the intersection of Dee Highway and Baseline Road in Parkdale — all on the garden tour. For information, contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.