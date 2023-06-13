Juneteenth at Jackson Park
HOOD RIVER — BIG (Black in the Gorge), a new group formed through a partnership of Oregon State University Extension-Open Campus program and The Next Door, Inc., hosts its first bridge-building activity with a community-wide Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 18 from 3-6 p.m. at Jackson Park.
There will be live music from Portland band Jujuba as well as local music, dance and poetry performances. Food will be available for purchase, and a number of community groups will be on site with activities and information.
The event will also launch BIG’s scholarship fundraiser; the scholarship will be offered in 2024 to a Gorge high school or community college student who identifies as Black/Black-Biracial/Black-multi-racial.
“This day has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, the historic day when Black people in Galveston, Texas, who had been held has slaves, were finally informed of their freedom, two years past Emancipation Day,” said a BIG press release. “It became a national holiday in 2021 when Joe Biden signed the declaration. This will be the first of what we hope will become an annual celebration here in the Gorge.”
MCSC needs medical equipment for load closet
THE DALLES — Mid- Columbia Senior Center is in need of medical equipment for its loan closet. “We need walkers, wheelchairs, 4 wheeled walkers, shower chairs and bedside commodes,” said Executive Director Rob Garrett. Drop off equipment at the center, located at 1112 W. Ninth St. in The Dalles. Lobby hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call 541-296-4788.
Red Cross seeing blood shortage
The American Red Cross experienced a concerning shortfall in blood donations in May, according to Red Cross Communications Director Betsy Robertson.
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors.
In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.
