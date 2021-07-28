The Port of Cascade Locks, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), is in the beginning stages of scheduling a Repair and Renovation project for the Bridge of the Gods likely to begin early fall of 2021, said a Port of Cascade Locks press release.
This project is in step with the port’s current 15-year Bridge Maintenance Program along with inspections and updated analysis provided by the Oregon DOT.
The expected repairs seek to improve the longevity of the bridge as well as strengthen specific areas to ensure both passenger and commercial vehicles will be able to utilize it for years to come. The scope and duration of the project are being determined by the port in collaboration with ODOT. Weight restrictions as low as 11 tons are possible, which could temporarily impact a large number of commercial vehicles. The likelihood and timeline of the restrictions will be communicated as they are determined. Passenger vehicles will not be restricted and may continue using the bridge, although some traffic delays can be expected during construction and peak use time.
The Bridge of the Gods is not only a main thoroughfare for visitors of the area, but also an important piece of infrastructure allowing the movement of commercial goods and local commuters across the Columbia and between Washington’s State Highway 14 and Oregon’s I-84, said the press release. The counties of Hood River and Skamania see up to 2.5 million vehicles a year using the bridge to enter and exit their communities.
Port of Cascade Locks is working in collaboration with local leadership from both Hood River County and Skamania County on a BOTG Subcommittee whose focus is on project oversight, transparency, safety, public input and awareness.
Due to the critical nature of this roadway and its economic impact on the region, the port is soliciting the help and cooperation of several agencies at the local, state and federal levels to potentially utilize emergency funds and procurement procedures.
The Port of Cascade Locks will provide continuous updates at their website portofcascadelocks.org. Direct questions or requests for additional information regarding this project to info@portofcascadelocks.org.
