Brian Hackett
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
The parks in Hood River County are an amazing expression of what we value as a community. Being a part of a board that helps manage and expand those spaces and recreational services is incredibly exciting. As with the outdoor spaces and facilities, encouraging physical activity is an equally important part of the work of the district.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
My goal and focus is to provide as much value to the people who live in Hood River County and who provide the resources entrusted to this district. This comes in many forms, including maintaining the long-term functioning of the facilities and services, replacing aging structures and infrastructure, as well as continuing transparency in long term planning and goals. I hope to be able to collaborate with the phenomenal executive director and staff at Parks and Recreation.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Funding is critical to expand, replace, and maintain our parks and facilities. Staffing and further coordination of the recreation part of this mission, including the community teams, needs to be a continuing focus of the board.
