Bingen City Council last week discussed repairs needed to the Daubenspeck Skate Park.
According to City Administrator Krista Loney, several residents reported that seasonal water collects in the upper part of the skate park; it was later determined that the water is coming up from underneath the park.
“The city’s amazing Public Works team used a camera and a scope to see if water is collecting anywhere in the drainage system and it is not,” Loney said.
City staff invited Grindline, designer and builder of the skate park built in 2011, to quote a repair, which came out to $173,771.03. According to Loney, the work involved would include the removal of concrete at the source of the issue, install an underdrain, and repour the concrete. The company estimated a two-week duration for the repair.
The item came up at the June 1 Bingen City Council meeting. No action was taken on the quote.
A representative from Grindline is obtaining quotes from businesses that are local to the Gorge to see if the cost can be reduced, Loney said.
It has not been determined at this time whether or not the skate park will be on the next agenda for council. It depends on how quickly responses come in from Grindline, Loney said.
