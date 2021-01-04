Marvin and Ruth Turner

Marvin and Ruth Turner celebrated 70 years of marriage Dec. 27. The couple was married in 1950 at Asbury United Methodist in Hood River. They are retired educators, Marv as principal at Westside Elementary and Ruth as an elementary and reading teacher. They have two children, Tom and wife Nancy of Redding, Calif., and Susan of Portland.

