Tom and Julie (Whitby) Kennedy, of White Salmon, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 12.
The couple was married on June 12, 1971, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and have lived in White Salmon since 1974. Julie worked as a teacher in the White Salmon School District, and Tom as the manager of Employment Security/JobWorks office; both are now retired.
Children are Debbie (husband Kevin) Gibson of Snowflake, Ariz., Mark (wife Jennifer) Kennedy of Olympia, Wash., Darla Kennedy of White Salmon, Susan (husband Eric) Jensen of Mesa, Ariz., Steve (fiancée Trish) Kennedy of Hilo, Hawaii, Marie (husband Ben) Turner of Alexandria, Va., and Tom Kennedy of Hilo. The couple also has 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The milestone will be celebrated privately with family.
