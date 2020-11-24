Gary and Christine Buehler of Hood River will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28. The couple was married Nov. 28, 1970, in Salem. Family includes Sierra (and Todd), Logan (and Melissa), Kristle and granddaughters Adelyn and Emarie.

