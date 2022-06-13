A daughter, Evangeline Grace Stahly, was born on May 19, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center to Josh and Cassie Stahly of The Dalles. Evangeline weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Stahly and Arlene Stahly of Jewell, Ore., and John Stoddard and Ann Stoddard of Beavercreek, Ore. Great-grandparents are Terry Stoddard and Grace Stoddard of The Dalles, Bob Baskins and Mary Baskins of Odell, Ore., Gail Klingerman of Cannon Beach, Ore., and Karen Custer of Seaside, Ore.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.