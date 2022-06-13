A daughter, Evangeline Grace Stahly, was born on May 19, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center to Josh and Cassie Stahly of The Dalles. Evangeline weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Stahly and Arlene Stahly of Jewell, Ore., and John Stoddard and Ann Stoddard of Beavercreek, Ore. Great-grandparents are Terry Stoddard and Grace Stoddard of The Dalles, Bob Baskins and Mary Baskins of Odell, Ore., Gail Klingerman of Cannon Beach, Ore., and Karen Custer of Seaside, Ore.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dalles man sentenced on child pornography charges
- Death notices and service announcements: June 8, 2022
- Board grapples with fear of ‘unimaginable violence’
- Man sentenced in Mosier burglary
- Obituary: LaVonne Povey
- Obituary: Gwenith Hannah
- Obituary: Dale Byers
- Obituary: Steve Hunt
- The Dalles proclaimed a ‘Purple Heart City’
- New monthly lecture series at The History Museum
Images
Videos
Latest News
- What’s Happening: Week of June 13, 2022
- ‘Swim Bus’ offers summer pool service in The Dalles Saturday
- The Dalles man sentenced on child pornography charges
- The Dalles proclaimed a ‘Purple Heart City’
- Seniors deserve respect, compassion, and attention
- Man sentenced in Mosier burglary
- New library panels highlight flora, fauna of Washington (includes photo gallery)
- Board hears summer school options, approves new materials
Commented