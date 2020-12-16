Dale and Judy Nicol 60th

Dale and Judy Nicol 

Dale and Judy Nicol celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at home in Hood River on Nov. 26, 2020. After they were married, Dale reported for duty aboard the USS Vance, DER-387, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the couple resided on Oahu for the first three years of their marriage. In keeping with Hawaiian tradition, their son, daughter and spouses supplied beautiful Hawaiian leis, freshly flown in from Hilo.

