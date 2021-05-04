Annette Byers
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the North Wasco County Parks & Recreation board?
After being on the board for one term, I would like to continue working with our executive director, Scott Baker and the other board members. . The challenge of restoring Sorosis Park, improving our other parks, supporting the aquatic center, and moving to reach the goals of our master plan are all top priorities for my decision to run again for the Parks and Rec board.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
For the past 29 years I have been an instructor at Columbia Gorge Community College. Before joining the Parks and Rec board I was a coach and the commissioner for the AYSO Soccer program and a coach for my sons’ youth basketball teams. I wanted to stay active in my community after my role in youth sports ended. Because I am a proud lifelong resident of The Dalles, I feel it is my responsibility to contribute to the town that raised me.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My number one priority is to listen to my fellow community members about how the Parks and Rec district can be improved. Open communication helps me as a board member know what projects should be our focus. Another one of priorities is to assist with ideas to help connect people and other community groups who want to volunteer and contribute to our parks. Because the district has a continuing challenge with a strict budget, I want to continue to support our executive director’s efforts to be fiscally Responsible.
4) No response made to final question.
