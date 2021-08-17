1921— 100 years ago
Banks Not Safe — The Ladies: There are two reasons why the ladies have given up the idea of carrying money in their socks. Their petticoats are so short that there’s no room at the top, and their hosiery is so thick that the nasty porch climber can see whether the bank has money enough to pay for robbing. Outside of that the banks are in good condition. — Hood River News
With a harvest that will probably reach three tons, Fred Cyphers, proprietor of Hazeldell orchards east of The Dalles, has demonstrated that it is profitable to grow dry land potatoes. Mr. Cyphers purchased 67 acres of land from The Dalles Meat company early last spring. He planted the entire tract to potatoes of the Netted Gem variety. Since the crop came through the ground there has not been sufficient rain to materially moisten the soil and the whole crop was grown without irrigation. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Army Trucks Roll Through Next Tuesday — Hood River residents — at least the late sleepers — will awaken to the rumble of trucks Tuesday morning for the first motorized contingent of “defenders,” bound for southern Washington, moving through this city to participate in the largest war games ever held in the west. The invaders have been “attacking” Fort Lewis forces during the past week after a theoretical capture of Hawaii last week. — Hood River News
Motor column No. 1 of the current troop movement ...to maneuvers in southwestern Washington arrived in The Dalles... and bivouacked in alfalfa fields on the A. Nish estate off Chenowith road. Every privately owned car available is wanted tonight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, with drivers, for the transportation of troops from the bivouac ground on the loop road back to the natatorium, depot lawn and downtown, it was announced late this afternoon by Dr. J.M. Odell, chairman of the troop civic entertainment center. Drivers should go out via the Chenowith road, as soon after 5 o’clock as possible, returning via the Columbia River highway and continuing as along as there are soldiers to transport. Return trips are to be made from 8 o’clock to 11. The full cooperation of every citizen is being asked in getting the enlisted men downtown and back to camp later in the evening. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
A major Cascade Locks entertainment enter that has been closed for several years is open again this week as the Community Theater, offering movies in that town each evening. Owner is Carl Spencer, who operates a chain of small-town theaters. To boost attendance, Spencer is planning a series of promotions. Every Monday night will be “lucky seat” night, with occupants of three “lucky” seats receiving prizes in cash, theater scrip and candy. — Hood River News
Wasco County Assessor C.A. (Mac) Wood told the Wasco County Tax League last night that county officials are trying “to put a value on Harvey Aluminum Co. that we think will be sustainable.” He then explained the base for Harvey court appeals of four valuation figures, including the $43,142,965 ordered by the Oregon State Tax Commission for 1981-82. These court appeals undoubtedly mean “it will be up to the state supreme court to finally set Harvey’s tax valuation here,” Wood said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Hood River Valley growers started the Bartlett pear harvest this week, with the mixed prospects of a bumper crop and depressed market prices due to an over supply of canned pears from last year. Jack Olson, manager of operations for Diamond Fruit Growers, said the Bartlett crop in the valley is expected to be up 35% over the 1980 harvest. Dick Duckwall, of Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., said, “I have been told be canners that the oversupply problem is basically on number 10 cans, the gallon-sized institutional pack.” — Hood River News
A consideration of water rules restriction relative to the washing of cars at home is on the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting which begins at 7:30. The particular matter involves a discussion on whether to permit the washing of cars off the grassy areas, a practice not now permitted. Under the current rules cars can be washed if the vehicle is parked so that the water runoff also waters grass. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Fishing in the high lakes in the Randle Ranger District of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest was reported fair last week. Wobbly Lake is currently being rehabilitated and contains no fish. The Yallowjacket Pongs, Woods Creek and the North Fork Cispus River were all stocked around Memorial Day. Due to problems at the local fish hatchery, however, future stocking is doubtful. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Hood River resident Larry Visser told city council members Monday that Walmart representatives have expressed an interest in purchasing 9.3 acres of his property at the east end of Country Club Road for a superstore. The economic pros and cons of allowing a “big box” giant to settle in Hood River pervaded the public hearing on a proposed reduction in the allowable size of commercial buildings. About 40 people attended the public forum to speak for or against the proposed footprint which, if approved, would limit the size of commercial structures within the municipality to 50,000 square feet. — Hood River News
What if you held a meeting to recruit someone to take over the annual community Thanksgiving dinner in The Dalles, and no one came? Well, you’d conclude that the popular event’s 11-year run has probably come to an end. “It was a sad situation,” Mark Linebarger said of the meeting. — The Dalles Chronicle
The first tier of a study of possible future improvements to the Columbia River crossing between Hood River and Bingen/White Salmon has been completed, with three of six proposed State Route 35 crossing corridors being rejected. During the last several months, the consulting team working on the project evaluated and narrowed a preliminary list of corridors. Three corridors were deleted from determination. Three options will get further study as a possible crossing corridor. A “No Build” alternative will also be carried forward. — White Salmon Enterprise
