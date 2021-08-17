The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo kicks into high gear Thursday, Aug. 19 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. This year’s fair theme is “Summer Nights and Sparkling Lights.”
The fair is held at Hunt’s Park in Tygh Valley and features a free family day Thursday, with pig races in the arena and an entertainment stage.
Throughout the week, patrons can enjoy old fashioned horse-drawn carriage rides, local artisans open class exhibits will be on hand, as well as 4-H events and displays.
On Friday and Saturday rodeo action takes over from 7:30-10 p.m.
Farmer’s Fun Day is Saturday, with festivities beginning at 11 a.m. Events include the doggie derby, candy scramble, stick horse races and more.
This year’s fair will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, 4-H livestock and small animal showings and auctions, Kid’s Day, Farmer’s Fun Day, Cook’s Racing Pigs aka “the fastest bacon in the west,” old fashioned horse-drawn carriage rides, local artisans, agriculturalists, the ClockTower Ales beer garden, and live music from Smock Dogs and The Rock Doctors.
Sunday morning begins with a free breakfast sponsored by Safeway, 6:30- 9 a.m.
On Sunday, a demolition derby will be held in the arena from 1-4 p.m., with new competition categories to include trucks, large cars, imports, and traditional derby cars.
If you go
When: Aug. 19-22. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day.
Where: Wasco County Fairgrounds, Tygh Valley
Cost: ages 6-12 $6 daily, $12 season pass; ages 13 and over $8 daily, $20 season pass, under 6 attends free.
