The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition (www.wascoculturaltrust.org) has announced the recipients of its 2022 grant awards. The coalition receives funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org). A public awards ceremony and reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
Seven grants were awarded for the following projects:
- $2,000 for “Mill Creek Grange Accessibility” to provide ADA access to the historic grange hall, managed by Mill Creek Development Club.
- $2,000 for ”Embracing Community Diversity through Library Programming” a program occurring during three different cultural heritage months sponsored by The Dalles Public Library.
- $850 for a community production of the musical “Godspell Jr.” sponsored by the UCC church.
- $2,000 to The Southern Wasco County Library towards printing “Chaff in the Wind, Centennial Edition reprint,” a local history written by local residents with new chapters including an oral chapter added; the library also received $2,000 for “Maupin Centennial Celebration Warm Springs Traditional Dancers” for a performance at the May 21 Maupin Daze Centennial Celebration.
- $1,040 to The North Wasco County Education Foundation to go towards “Equipment for Music Matters in The Dalles.”
- $300 to Serious Theatre for “Modern Music Informing Visual Art,” a community presentation of live piano music coupled with a simultaneous production of visual art in response to the music. All of the programs and presentations are free and open to the public.
